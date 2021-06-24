- Oil prices jump to more than two-year high as US supplies tighten
- Indices snap three-day winning run as heavyweights stumble; L&T falls 1%
- Regulator may ask asset management firms to go slow on thematic schemes
- On the radar: Analysts expand coverage amid sharp stock market rally
- Heineken buys Mallya's 15% stake to take control of United Breweries
- Margin concerns weigh on NMDC stock despite stellar performance in Q4
- Market Wrap Podcast, June 23: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Greaves Cotton hits over four-year high; stock rallies 39% thus far in June
- Jamsetji Tata tops global list of top 10 philanthropists from last 100 yrs
- Bharat Electronics surges 10% on strong Q4 results, hits over 3-year high
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; all eyes on 44th RIL AGM
With various announcements expected during the RIL AGM and the expiry of the monthly F&O contracts scheduled for later in the day, investors should brace for a highly volatile session on Thursday
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty50
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Brokers
LIVE market updates: The 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be the most keenly tracked event on Thursday, where the company is touted to spell out its plans for the oil-to-chemical (O2C) telecom, digital and retailing verticals, according to analysts. The AGM begins at 2 PM. READ MORE
With various announcements expected during the RIL AGM and the expiry of the monthly futures & options (F&O) contracts scheduled for later in the day, investors should brace for a highly volatile session on Thursday.
New listing
The shares of Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar are slated to list on the bourses on Thursday. A strong debut is on the cards for Shyam Metalics while Sona Comstar is likely to witness a muted listing, suggest grey market trends. READ MORE
Results today
A total of 97 companies, including ONGC, Ashok Leyland, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, and West Coast Paper Mills are scheduled to be released on Thursday.
Global cues
Wall Street shares were mixed on Wednesday. The Nasdaq gained 0.13 per cent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 fell 0.21 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively.
Asian stocks tracked the Wall Street trend and were mixed in early Thursday trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Korea's Kospi gained 3 per cent, each, while Japan's Nikkei was flat, and Australia's ASX200 fell 0.4 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More