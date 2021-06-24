JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start; all eyes on 44th RIL AGM

With various announcements expected during the RIL AGM and the expiry of the monthly F&O contracts scheduled for later in the day, investors should brace for a highly volatile session on Thursday

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

LIVE market updates: The 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries (RIL) will be the most keenly tracked event on Thursday, where the company is touted to spell out its plans for the oil-to-chemical (O2C) telecom, digital and retailing verticals, according to analysts. The AGM begins at 2 PM. READ MORE

With various announcements expected during the RIL AGM and the expiry of the monthly futures & options (F&O) contracts scheduled for later in the day, investors should brace for a highly volatile session on Thursday.

New listing

The shares of Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar are slated to list on the bourses on Thursday. A strong debut is on the cards for Shyam Metalics while Sona Comstar is likely to witness a muted listing, suggest grey market trends. READ MORE

Results today

A total of 97 companies, including ONGC, Ashok Leyland,  Mishra Dhatu Nigam, and West Coast Paper Mills are scheduled to be released on Thursday.

Global cues

Wall Street shares were mixed on Wednesday. The Nasdaq gained 0.13 per cent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 fell 0.21 per cent and 0.11 per cent, respectively.

Asian stocks tracked the Wall Street trend and were mixed in early Thursday trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Korea's Kospi gained 3 per cent, each, while Japan's Nikkei was flat, and Australia's ASX200 fell 0.4 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

