MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tumbles over 200 pts on coronavirus pandemic fears
A coronavirus-led sell-off in global markets will be the single biggest factor giving direction to the domestic indices today. On Thursday, the World Health Organisation said that all countries, including the rich nations, should prepare to combat the coronavirus.
Investors will also await the GDP numbers for the third quarter of FY20 to be released later in the day. Most experts peg the number closer to 5 per cent while the median forecast of a Reuters poll of economists put annual economic growth at 4.7 per cent during the quarter which is marginally higher than 4.5 per cent in the previous quarter.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,191 points, the S&P 500 lost 138 points and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 414 points. In early trade in Asia, Japan and Australian indices slipped over 3 per cent, while MSCI's regional index excluding Japan lost 0.6 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices tumbled for a fifth day on Thursday with Brent crude dropping 2.3 per cent to settle at $52.18 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
