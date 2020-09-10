- Sebi to roll out system-driven disclosures for promoter group members
- Go ahead and call Buffett a Snowflake as he bets on a hot tech IPO
- Suicides by businesspeople: Seeking help is necessary, say psychiatrists
- Amid Centre-states GST row, a white-knuckle moment for bond markets
- Vaccine majors see sharp rally with some players rising more than 4,000%
- Reliance Industries: Retail valuations may cap near term upsides for stock
- Route Mobile IPO fully subscribed on day 1, most bids from retail investors
- AstraZeneca Pharma shares dip over 3% after it halts Covid vaccine trials
- Bata India re-rating hinges on strong show by revenue spinning premium biz
- Equity schemes post net outflows of Rs 4,000 cr in Aug, highest in 10 yrs
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; SC to resume hearing in interest waiver case
The Bombay Stock Exchange | Photo: ANI
The Indian markets look set for a flat to positive start on Thursday, tracking modest gains in Asian indices. However, investors can expect some sharp moves later in the day as the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on loan moratorium.
Moreover, media reports indicate that after silver lake, marquee investors including KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could be in line to pick stakes in RIL's retail-arm Reliance Retail Limited. This could spur some positive momentum in the stock. READ MORE
Indiabulls Housing Finance is set to trade actively in today's trade after the company said it is aiming to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a QIP launched on Wednesday as well as partial divestment of its stake in UK-based OakNorth Bank in tranches. In a regulatory filing, the company said the floor price for the QIP has been set at Rs 206.70 per equity share.
Results today
A total of 74 companies including Hindustan Aeronautics, and J&K Bank are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
Global cues
Overnight, Wall Street ended higher. The Dow Jones rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P500 gained 2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.7 per cent. Asian markets also ticked up on Thursday. Australian ASX200 rose 0.7 per cent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei added half a per cent of gains, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was only mildly higher.
