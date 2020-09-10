JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; SC to resume hearing in interest waiver case

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

BSE, sensex
The Bombay Stock Exchange | Photo: ANI
The Indian markets look set for a flat to positive start on Thursday, tracking modest gains in Asian indices. However, investors can expect some sharp moves later in the day as the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing on loan moratorium.

Moreover, media reports indicate that after silver lake, marquee investors including KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could be in line to pick stakes in RIL's retail-arm Reliance Retail Limited. This could spur some positive momentum in the stock. READ MORE

Indiabulls Housing Finance is set to trade actively in today's trade after the company said it is aiming to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through a QIP launched on Wednesday as well as partial divestment of its stake in UK-based OakNorth Bank in tranches. In a regulatory filing, the company said the floor price for the QIP has been set at Rs 206.70 per equity share.

Results today

A total of 74 companies including Hindustan Aeronautics, and J&K Bank are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

Global cues
 
Overnight, Wall Street  ended higher. The Dow Jones rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P500 gained 2 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.7 per cent. Asian markets also ticked up on Thursday. Australian ASX200 rose 0.7 per cent in early trading and Japan's Nikkei added half a per cent of gains, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was only mildly higher.

