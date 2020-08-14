- Covid-19 impact: Earnings of Nifty50 firms slump to over 6-year low
- Improving demand, merger plan charge up Tata Power's outlook; shares up 8%
- Reclaiming lost ground: India regains $2-trillion market capitalisation
- Sebi lifts trading ban on Ruchi Global, 4 other firms in castor seeds case
- Strong US portfolio to drive revenue growth for Aurobindo Pharma
- Taxpayers' Charter sends right message to investors on regulation: Experts
- Motherson Sumi: Declining losses at greenfield plants to aid margins
- IDFC up over 20% over last two trading sessions on buzz of stake sale
- Decline in equity flows may push up asset size needed by AMCs to break even
- Majesco shares rise over 20% after Thoma Bravo offers better deal to US arm
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; AGR hearing in SC today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Mixed global cues, corporate results reaction, and macro data will be the key factors for the Indian markets today while the Supreme Court hearing in the AGR case will be actively tracked.
State-run BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, and Tata Steel announced their Q1 earnings post markets hours yesterday and the stocks will react in today's session.
Besides, India's retail inflation rose to 6.93 per cent in July on higher food prices. Investors will now eye Wholesale inflation data, expected to be released later today.
That apart, the Reserve Bank of India’s board, led by governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to meet today amid expectations that the RBI will disclose its dividend payout to the government.
Telecom stocks would remain in focus as the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the AGR case today. During its last hearing, the apex court observed the government to prepare a plan to recover adjusted gross revenue-related dues from bankrupt telecom operators.
Earnings today
A total of 231 companies including Glenmark Pharma, Berger Paints, and HIndalco Industries are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Global cues
In Asia, South Korea's Kospi was down around 2 per cent, Japan's Nikkei eased 0.05 per cent, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2 per cent on Friday. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.27 per cent during Thursday's overnight session.
