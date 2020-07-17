- Infosys soars 10% after Q1 showing; Sensex ends 419 points higher
- Buy calls increase for RIL shares on the back of big-ticket announcements
- JM Financial's Atul Saraogi settles insider trading case with Sebi
- Sebi imposes Rs 5 lakh fine on Edelweiss Financial's compliance officer
- Hope rally in diagnostic stocks may fizzle on disruption in OPD services
- Strong metro rail orders, indigenisation initiatives bode well for BEML
- Equity schemes with sizeable cash holdings likely to see limited gains
- P-notes investment in capital market climbs to Rs 62,138 cr till June
- Market Wrap, July 16: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Mega deals see global funds grab lion's share of PE, VC investment in India
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trades 60 pts up; Britannia, HCL Tech results today
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian markets are likely to open higher today, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, although, mixed-to-weak global cues, a worrying milestone of 1 million Covid-19 cases, and Icra's warning of a greater contraction in the Indian economy might cap the gains. Besides, investors will focus on corporate results for stock-specific moves while keeping track of oil's movement and the Rupee's trajectory.
Credit rating agency Icra has sharply revised its forecast on the contraction in the Indian economy to 9.5 per cent for FY21 from its earlier assessment of five per cent. READ MORE
Results today
On the results front, a total of 32 companies including Britannia Industries, HCL Tech, and ICICI Lombard are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.
Global cues
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.34 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.73 per cent. Asian markets were also trading flat to lower on Friday. Australian ASX 200 was flat in early trading while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent. In commodities, oil prices were trading at $43.32 a barrel after earlier falling 1 per cent as Opec+ alliance confirmed it would start tapering output cuts from next month.
