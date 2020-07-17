JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trades 60 pts up; Britannia, HCL Tech results today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
The Indian markets are likely to open higher today, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, although, mixed-to-weak global cues, a worrying milestone of 1 million Covid-19 cases, and Icra's warning of a greater contraction in the Indian economy might cap the gains. Besides, investors will focus on corporate results for stock-specific moves while keeping track of oil's movement and the Rupee's trajectory.

Credit rating agency Icra has sharply revised its forecast on the contraction in the Indian economy to 9.5 per cent for FY21 from its earlier assessment of five per cent. READ MORE

Results today

On the results front, a total of 32 companies including Britannia Industries, HCL Tech, and ICICI Lombard are scheduled to announce their quarterly results.

Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5 per cent overnight, the S&P 500 lost 0.34 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.73 per cent. Asian markets were also trading flat to lower on Friday. Australian ASX 200 was flat in early trading while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.2 per cent. In commodities, oil prices were trading at $43.32 a barrel after earlier falling 1 per cent as Opec+ alliance confirmed it would start tapering output cuts from next month. 

