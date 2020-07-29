- IFSCA seeks to give GIFT City a global feel, says chairman Injeti Srinivas
- Nifty Bank: 9 years of outperformance wiped in 4 months due to pandemic
- Gold prices decline after 7 days of back-to-back gains; silver falls 9%
- Mindspace Business Parks REIT IPO fully subscribed a day before close
- Sebi bans Max Capital, proprietor from acting as investment advisors
- MFs may witness first monthly net outflows in more than four years
- Time to buy: Sentiment gauge says stay bullish as markets bounce back
- RIL not FAANG-like yet as O2C, telecom make up 70% of value: Edelweiss
- Sebi streamlines settlement norms to make process faster, more effective
- NSE extends withdrawal date of NOW platform following several requests
MARKET LIVE: Indices set to open higher; Maruti, Airtel, IndiGo nos today
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | YES Bank
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
The Indian markets are expected to open with mild gains today on the back of mixed cues in Asian equities. Besides, quarterly results announcement by Bharti Airtel, Maruti Suzuki, and InterGlobe Aviation will keep traders busy today, while the expiry of derivative contracts of July series tomorrow may keep today's session volatile.
Results today
Apart from this, market participants will also track Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with the chief executives of state-owned and private banks today.
ITC might trade actively in today's session after it acquired 100 per cent equity stake of Sunrise for Rs 2,150 crore on a cash-free, debt-free basis.
Results today
A total of 180 companies are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today. Analysts expect Bharti Airtel to post a loss of as much as Rs 318.9 crore as compared to Rs 5,236.9 crore loss reported in Q4FY20. Revenue growth for the quarter, however, is likely to remain flat with India non-wireless revenues traction remaining robust. READ MORE
Maruti Suzuki is expected to report a net loss of up to Rs 750 crore led by a massive decline in volumes due to the Covid-19-triggered lockdown. READ MORE
Analysts would today watch out InterGlobe Aviation-run IndiGo's cash flows in the April-June quarter of FY21 (Q1FY21) and further fund-raising plans READ MORE
Global cues
Asian indices were mixedi in early deals. Australian ASX 200 rose 0.2 per cent and Korea's Kospi was up half a per cent while Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.5 per cent in early deals. Wall Street, on the other hand, closed lower overnight amid an impasse in US economic stimulus negotiations while investors were anticipating the US Federal Reserve’s Wednesday wrap-up of its two day policy meeting. The Dow Jones fell 0.77 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.27 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More