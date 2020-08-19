- Impact investors switch focus to agriculture, health and education
- Global funds leave Indian bonds in spate as Covid-19 crisis worsens
- Yellow metal climbs back above $2,000 as dollar slides to 2-year low
- Huge response to sovereign gold bonds may continue, say mkt players
- Making sense of markets that don't move in sync with the monsoons
- Long-duration fund rally may halt as yields harden on rate-cut pause
- Street shrugs off likely credit cost pain for Cholamandalam Investment
- Bosch: Investors should wait for recovery, consistent growth trends
- Market Wrap, August 18: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Going long on gold second most crowded trade globally, says BofA Securities
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start; watch out for RIL
Catch all the live market updates here
The Indian markets will today track global cues, corporate results, stock-specific developments, and the SC hearing on AGR dues.
In yesterday's hearing, the Supreme Court reiterated its stand on the payment of AGR dues by telecom companies, saying no “technicality” would come in the way of enforcing the recovery of levies.
Reliance Industries is likely to be a big focus in today's session after the conglomerate announced the acquisition of a majority equity stake in online pharmacy delivery startup Netmeds for a cash consideration of approximately Rs 620 crore. READ MORE
Bengaluru-based realty firm Embassy Group has signed an agreement to merge its various housing and commercial projects with Indiabulls Real Estate and take control of the merged entity.
Results today
A total of 32 companies including CSB Bank, Muthoot Finance, are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
Global cues
Global cues
In the US, the S&P 500 closed at a record high overnight, rebounding from huge losses triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Overall, the Dow Jones fell 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.23 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 0.73 per cent. Minutes from the Fed’s recent meeting due today may provide some insight into how the central bank sees the recovery playing out.
Asian equities were firmer on Wednesday. Australia’s ASX 200 rose 0.7 per cent in early trade while South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.6 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.14 per cent.
