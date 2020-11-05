- China's decision to halt Ant IPO threatens $400-mn payday for bankers
- Three data points to gauge sentiment towards EMs after election results
- Aberdeen Standard ready to buy Asia stocks on dip regardless of US results
- Indices rise for 3rd day as investors await US results; Sensex up 355 pts
- Indians raise bets on American stocks ahead of US Presidential elections
- Job losses, salary cuts hit SIP continuation by MF investors: Survey
- Sebi issues guidelines for rights issue by unlisted InvITs to raise funds
- Street concerns ease as Sun Pharma's specialty segment delivers in Q2
- Occupancy trends key to sense theatre chain PVR's cash flows: Analysts
- SBI's attractive asset quality needs to be viewed with a sharp lens
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start as US election results roll in
Catch all the live market updates here. SC to resume hearing interest on interest waiver case. Berger Paints, Emami, and 125 other companies to announce quarterly results
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Democrat candidate Joe Biden is inching closer to the win in the US Presidential Elections 2020 even though President Donald Trump has threatened to draw out the final results by attempting to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan. READ MORE
At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 175 points higher at 12,083 levels, indicating a gap-up opening for the domestic indices today.
While the US election results will remain the main trigger, investors will today also keep a keen eye on the Supreme Court resuming its hearing plea seeking extension of loan moratorium period. Besides, corporate results and stock-specific developments will be the other main triggers.
Results today
A total of 127 companies including Berger Paints, Emami, and Godrej Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their results today.
Global cues
US stocks surged to close higher overnight amid the vote counting. The Dow rose 1.34 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 3.85 per cent.
Asian share markets also firmed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 1.26 per cent and South Korea putting on 1.5 per cent.
Overall, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 per cent to reach its highest since March 2018.
