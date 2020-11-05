JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals gap-up start as US election results roll in

Catch all the live market updates here. SC to resume hearing interest on interest waiver case. Berger Paints, Emami, and 125 other companies to announce quarterly results

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Options trading gathers steam in Q2; share of cash in average volumes falls
Democrat candidate Joe Biden is inching closer to the win in the US Presidential Elections 2020 even though President Donald Trump has threatened to draw out the final results by attempting to halt vote-counting in Pennsylvania and Michigan. READ MORE

While the US election results will remain the main trigger, investors will today also keep a keen eye on the Supreme Court resuming its hearing plea seeking extension of loan moratorium period. Besides, corporate results and stock-specific developments will be the other main triggers.

At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was trading 175 points higher at 12,083 levels, indicating a gap-up opening for the domestic indices today.

Results today

A total of 127 companies including Berger Paints, Emami, and Godrej Consumer Products are scheduled to announce their results today.
Global cues
US stocks surged to close higher overnight amid the vote counting. The Dow rose 1.34 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 3.85 per cent.

Asian share markets also firmed on Thursday, with Japan's Nikkei rising 1.26 per cent and South Korea putting on 1.5 per cent.
Overall, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5 per cent to reach its highest since March 2018. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

