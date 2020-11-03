- Stocks to watch: NTPC, Sun Pharma, PNB, L&T, Tata Motors, PVR, Escorts
MARKET LIVE: Sensex gains 200 points in pre-open, Nifty tops 11,700
Catch up on the live market updates here. Sun Pharma, Adani Gas, Dabur India, and PVR among 90 companies set to declare quarterly results today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | US Presidential elections 2020
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The global markets were firm on the eve of the US Presidential elections. Consequently, the SGX Nifty was also ruling at 11,754 levels, up 84 points, at 7:30 AM, indicating a strong opening for the domestic indices today.
Even for investors back home, the US elections will remain a major trigger and as such, market participants will track the newsflow regarding the same, Besides, votes are being cast for 94 seats in the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections while the Supreme Court will resume hearing on the interest waiver case.
Apart from these, corporate results and stock-specific developments will trigger individual stock moves.
NTPC is expected to trade actively today after the its board approved the buy back of 197.8 million equity shares at a price of Rs 115 per unit for a total consideration of Rs 2,275.74 crore. The company has fixed November 13, 2020 as the record date for the buyback.
Results today
A total of 90 companies including Sun Pharma, Adani Gas, Dabur India, and PVR are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
Global cues
The main Wall Street indices posted strong gains in overnight deals ahead of the polls. The Dow rose 1.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.4 per cent.
Asian indices were also firm in Tuesday's early deals., Australia's ASX 200 gained 1.75 per cent, Hong kong's main index rose 1.4 per cent and South Korea's Kospi also surged 1.6 per cent.
