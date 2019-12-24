JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests a flat start for domestic indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will eye stock-specific developments and global factors for market direction today. They will also react to India's gross domestic product (GDP) forecast for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). It has retained economic growth forecast at 6.1 per cent for FY20, but said risks to the outlook are tilted to downward side. IMF’s projection is much higher than those by most agencies. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducted its first simultaneous ‘buy and sell’ open market operations (OMOs), in which it bought more bonds than it sold, showed results.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Wall Street’s main indexes posted record closing highs on Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial US-China trade pact would be signed soon, while Boeing gave the Dow a big boost after the planemaker ousted its chief executive officer.

Asia markets were little changed in Tuesday morning trade following another record session on Wall Street. Oil prices inched higher amid support for supply cuts, lower inventory forecast. 

