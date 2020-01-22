JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; Airtel, ZEEL in focus

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Corporate results and stock-specific action will dominate investor sentiment today. A total of 35 companies including blue-chips Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Asian Paints and Axis Bank are scheduled to announce their Q3 results later in the day.

Besides, Bharti Airtel shares may remain in focus as the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved raising of foreign direct investment in the company to 100 per cent from 49 per cent allowed earlier. READ MORE

Meanwhile, market analyst Nielsen and rating agency CRISIL have said that FMCG market in India will bounce back in 2020 — starting with the quarter ending March 2020, after falling for five quarters. According to Nielsen’s estimates, India’s Rs 4 trillion FMCG market is expected to grow by 10 per cent in calendar year 2020 (CY20). READ MORE

Wall Street slipped in the red on Tuesday as a viral outbreak of coronavirus from China found its way to US shores and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) lowered its global economic growth forecast.

Asian markets were steady in the early trade on Wednesday. Oil prices also settled back as traders figured a well-supplied global market would be able to absorb disruptions that have cut Libya’s crude production to a trickle.

(with inputs from Reuters)

