MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

June quarter earnings, global cues, and stock-specific action will give direction to the market today.

The market will react to all the June quarter results of Wipro, YES Bank, and Mindtree, announced yesterday.

SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for the domestic indices.
 
On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.22 per cent to 39,216 levels. The Nifty50 also gained 0.21 per cent to close at 11,687 levels. 

The rupee ended 11 paise lower at 68.82 against the US dollar.

RESULTS TODAY

ACC, Colgate Palmolive, DB Corp, and 12 other companies are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

US stock indexes fell on Wednesday over trade war worries. The Dow Jones fell 0.42 per cent to 27,220, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 per cent to 2,984 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.46 per cent to 8,185.

Tracking the Wall Street, Asian shares wobbled in early Thursday trading. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down a touch, while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent and Australian shares dropped 0.4 per cent.

