- Investors from Singapore and Cyprus may come under tax scrutiny in India
- Sebi chief questions Budget plan for transfer of surplus funds to govt
- Steel stocks still under the pump, rising iron ore prices pose threat
- Online food aggregators could keep QSRs hungry, dent stock performance
- Inter-scheme transfers in mutual fund houses see over 50% fall this year
- Inflow of $25-billion foreign cash riding on three key FPI proposals
- HDFC AMC's ability to handle cost-related pressures helped its Q1
- Foreign investors pull out Rs 6,000 cr in July as selling spree continues
- B2B start-ups raise good money as investors show renewed interest
- Market Wrap, July 17: Sensex up 85 pts, broader mkts underperform
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
June quarter earnings, global cues, and stock-specific action will give direction to the market today.
The market will react to all the June quarter results of Wipro, YES Bank, and Mindtree, announced yesterday.
SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start for the domestic indices.
On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.22 per cent to 39,216 levels. The Nifty50 also gained 0.21 per cent to close at 11,687 levels.
The rupee ended 11 paise lower at 68.82 against the US dollar.
RESULTS TODAY
ACC, Colgate Palmolive, DB Corp, and 12 other companies are scheduled to announce their June quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
US stock indexes fell on Wednesday over trade war worries. The Dow Jones fell 0.42 per cent to 27,220, the S&P 500 lost 0.65 per cent to 2,984 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.46 per cent to 8,185.
Tracking the Wall Street, Asian shares wobbled in early Thursday trading. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down a touch, while Japan’s benchmark Nikkei fell 1.3 per cent and Australian shares dropped 0.4 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More