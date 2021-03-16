- Sebi may tweak AT1 bond rule, looks for middle ground on valuation
- Network 18 Media and Investments settles case with Sebi; pays Rs 1.56 cr
- Sensex, Nifty fall amid concerns of rising inflation, Covid-19 cases
- Cummins India rides on exports, likely to gain as demand for power grows
- SEBI approves Paytm UPI handle, helping firm in managing IPO applications
- Anupam Rasayan IPO subscribed 3.64 times on second day of subscription
- Market Wrap, March 15: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Gold prices edges up on inflation bets as Fed meeting looms
- Suryoday SFB IPO: Lender diversifies but asset quality worrying still
- Home First, Heranba, Brookfield, Nureca hit lowest levels since debut
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals positive opening; Adani Ports in focus
LIVE market: The Rs 1,175-crore IPO by Kalyan Jewellers will open for subscription today. The issue is priced in the range of Rs 86-87 per share.
LIVE Market updates: The Indian markets look set to open higher on Tuesday, on the back of positive global cues, with the Nifty50 index looking to reclaim the psychological level of 15,000 it had lost during the previous session's fall. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty traded 53 points up at 14,993. That said, concerns over the recent surge in Covid-19 cases could dampen the sentiment.
Market participants could thus stick to stock-specific developments, while also tracking the oil price movement and foreign fund flow.
Global cues
Wall Street’s main indexes closed at record highs overnight on gains in travel stocks as mass vaccinations in the United States and congressional approval of a $1.9 trillion aid bill fueled investor optimism. Overall, the Dow rose 0.53 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.65 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1 per cent.
Following Wall Street's lead, Asian stocks also opened higher on Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei added 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 0.5 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200 index was up 1 per cent in early trading.
In commodities, Brent crude futures for May settled at $68.88 a barrel, losing 34 cents.
(with inputs from Reuters)
