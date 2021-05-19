- Explained: Why cryptocurrency jumps and falls on Elon Musk's tweets
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a weak start; Axis Bank, TaMo in focus
LIVE market: A total of 25 companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JK Tyre & Industries, and SML Isuzu are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: After two straight days of gain, the Indian markets may open on a subdued note on Wednesday, tracking the weak global cues. Market participants will also track Covid-related updates, corporate results, and stock-specific developments in today's trade.
India, on Tuesday, reported 267,174 fresh Covid-19 cases to take total infections past 26.7 million, according to Worldometer. The country also logged a record 4,525 deaths in the last 24 hours.
Results today
A total of 25 companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, JK Tyre & Industries, and SML Isuzu are scheduled to release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
US stocks ended down on Tuesday, slumping on a sharp decline in telecom stocks and weak housing starts data that overshadowed better-than-expected earnings from Walmart and Home Depot. The Dow Jones fell 0.78 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.85 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.56 per cent.
Asian stocks traded weak early Wednesday, with some markets in the region closed for holidays. Australia's ASX200 dipped 1.7 per cent while Japan's Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent. Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea are closed on Wednesday for holidays.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
