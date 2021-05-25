MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty

- Oil marketing firms: Gross refining margin, demand remain under pressure
SGX Nifty indicates a gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty
A total of 68 companies, including Emami, VIP, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkem Laboratories, and AstraZeneca Pharma India are set to announce their quarterly results today
LIVE market updates: The downward trend of daily Covid-19 cases and firm global cues are set to help the Indian markets begin Tuesday's proceedings on a strong note. India continued to record steady decline in the number of fresh coronavirus cases with the daily toll slipping below the 200,000-mark.
Besides, market participants will also track corporate results, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory for further cues.
Results today
A total of 68 companies, including Emami, VIP, Ajmera Realty & Infra India, Alkem Laboratories, and AstraZeneca Pharma India are set to announce their quarterly results today.
Global cues
US stocks climbed on Monday, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumping more than 1 per cent as a retreat in US Treasury yields helped lift expensive stocks in sectors such as technology as investors attempt to gauge the path of inflation. Overall, the Dow Jones rose 0.52 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.97 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.38 per cent.
The trend was firm among Asian stocks, as well, early Tuesday, with Japan's Nikkei, Australia's ASX200, and South Korea's Kospi trading around 0.6 per cent higher, each. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.76 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
