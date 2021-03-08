JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a gap-up start for Sensex, Nifty

LIVE market updates: The yields on US 10-year Treasuries hit a one-year high of 1.625 per cent last Friday in the wake of positive US jobs data and rising inflation

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Tracking the firm global mood, the SGX Nifty was trading 0.94 per cent higher at 15,094, indicating a gap-up start for D-Street on Monday. However, a spike in crude oil and rising bond yields could play spoilsport.

Investors could today react to US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed in the Democratic-controlled Senate on March 6 while keeping a close watch on the US bond yields. The yields on US 10-year Treasuries hit a one-year high of 1.625 per cent last Friday in the wake of positive US jobs data and rising inflation, and stood at 1.60 per cent on Monday.

Global cues

Asian stocks rose Monday on optimism over the $1.9 trillion US pandemic relief plan and the global recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firm 0.4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei gained 1.2 per cent, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.3 per cent.

The oil prices were at the highest levels in more than a year after Yemen's Houthi forces fired drones and missiles at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry on Sunday, raising concerns about production. Brent climbed $1.09 a barrel to $70.45, while U.S. crude rose $1.08 to $67.17 per barrel.

(with inputs from Reuters)



