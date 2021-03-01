JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty surges 200 points, signals gap-up start for indices

LIVE market updates: On the economic front, Markit Manufacturing PMI data is scheduled to be out today, while the auto sales figures would start trickling in from today as well

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Tracking the upbeat global mood, the Nifty futures on SGX were trading 197 points higher at 14,722, indicating a gap-up start for benchmark indices back home.

When the markets would open today, first and foremost, they are likely to react to the Q3 GDP print that came out post-market hours on Friday. While India managed to swing back in the green with a 0.4 per cent rise in the GDP after two consecutive quarters of decline, a downward revision of FY21 GDP in the second advance estimates to -8 per cent could disappoint Street.

On the economic front, Markit Manufacturing PMI data is scheduled to be out today, while the auto sales figures would start trickling in from today as well.
 
Global cues

Asian shares firmed on Monday as some semblance of calm returned to bond markets after last week’s wild ride, while progress in the huge US stimulus package underpinned optimism about the global economy. Also helping sentiment was news deliveries of the newly approved JMSCI should start on Tuesday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged up 0.1 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei rallied 2 per cent, while NASDAQ futures bounced 0.8 per cent and S&P 500 futures 0.7 per cent.

(with inputs from Reuters)

