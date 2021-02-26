- Rising Covid-19 cases likely to delay biz recovery of PVR, Inox Leisure
- Demand trajectory, valuations weigh on Page Ind despite stellar Q3 show
- Oil prices retreat from 1-year high alongside global market selloff
- Anmi slams NSE for delay in Wednesday's technical glitch announcement
- NSE trading outage: Calls for more stock exchanges likely to grow
- Benchmarks build on gains amid F&O expiry; Reliance Industries leads charge
- Disconnect between markets, real economy a global phenomenon: Sebi chief
- Technical glitch at NSE: Sebi says will take all remedial measures
- Rising market-economy disconnect has no precedence, poses risk: Sebi chief
- Broker body slams NSE for delay in communicating technical glitch
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty tumbles 280 points amid feeble global cues
LIVE markets: US Treasury yields vaulted to their highest since the pandemic began on expectations of a strong economic expansion and related inflation
LIVE market updates: The bears are likely to dictate the proceedings at the Dalal Street on the first day of the March series. At 7:30 AM, the SGX Nifty was down 280 points at 14,899, amid subdued global cues, indicating a gap-down opening for the benchmark indices.
All eyes today will be on the gross domestic product data, to be released later in the day, which will shed light on whether the economy continued to be in recession in the third quarter of FY21 or it ended with the second quarter only. READ MORE
New listing
RailTel Corporation of India will list its shares at the bourses today. The issue price has been fixed at Rs 94 per share.
Global cues
Wall Street’s main indexes tumbled overnight, with technology-related stocks under pressure following a steep rise in benchmark US Treasury yields. Overall, the Dow Jones fell 1.75 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.45 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 3.52 per cent, the biggest single-day decline in almost four months for the tech-heavy index.
Asian stocks traded sharply lower on Friday following the Wall Street decline. Australia’s ASX 200 fell 2 per cent in early trade, while Japan’s Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index were down 2.5 per cent, each.
(with inputs from Reuters)
