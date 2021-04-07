- 'Know Your Customer' data upload: Foreign investors seek exemption
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a flat start; all eyes on RBI policy
LIVE market: The MPC is expected to go for a "dovish pause" in its first monetary policy review announcement of this fiscal
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets are likely to open on a flat note on Wednesday. The RBI's interest rate decision will be the key event that will drive market sentiments, while Covid-19 related updates and stock-specific developments will also be tracked.
The MPC is expected to go for a "dovish pause" in its first monetary policy review announcement of this fiscal. amid rise in inflation, government maintaining the inflation target band, and a likely impact on growth due to local lockdowns on rising Covid-19 infections.
New listing
Barbeque Nation Hospitality shares are set to be listed on the BSE and NSE today. The Rs 453-crore IPO was subscribed 5.98 times.
Global cues
Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday after pulling back from record highs reached in previous sessions, as investors eye the upcoming earnings season for more signs of a recovery following a series of strong US economic data. The Dow Jones fell 0.29 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.1 per cent and the Nasdaq dropped 0.05 per cent.
Asia equities, meanwhile, were mixed in Wednesday's early trade. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, while Australian ASX 200 gained 0.2 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
