MARKET LIVE: Indices may open lower; ITC, aviation stocks in focus
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Sensex
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: The Indian markets snapped their two-day losing run in the previous session, although Friday may again see the benchmark indices open on a flat-to-negative note amid muted global cues. Investors will today track key macroeconomic data -- the industrial production data for December and CPI inflation data for January. Besides, corporate results and stock-specific developments will also sway the markets.
Results today
A total of 953 companies, including Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Apollo Hospitals, and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, are set to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
On Wall Street, prices held near records as investors bet on more government spending, although enthusiasm was tempered when US President Joe Biden argued for more infrastructure spending by saying in part that China was poised to “eat our lunch.” Overall, the Nasdaq and S&P 500 eked out gains of 0.4 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.02 per cent.
In Friday's early Asian trade, the Australian ASX 200 index and Japan's Nikkei were down 0.3 per cent, each. Markets in Greater China and most of Southeast Asia are closed on Friday for the Lunar New Year holiday.
(with input from Reuters)
