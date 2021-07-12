JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to start higher amid firm global cues

Stock market LIVE: A total of 11 companies, including HFCL, Steel Strips Wheels and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings today

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Domestic equity markets are expected to start with decent gains on Monday, mirroring positive trends in Asian markets. The Singaporean Exchange for Nifty Futures quoted 52 points up at 15,780 at 7:30 AM. 

Elsewhere in Asia, stocks started the week higher after their US peers chalked fresh records on Friday. Overall, Topix index climbed 2.2 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8 per cent, Kospi index gained 0.9 per cent and Hang Seng Index gained 1.1 per cent.

Earnings today
A total of 11 companies, including HFCL, Steel Strips Wheels and Welcure Drugs & Pharmaceuticals will release quarterly earnings today.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain DMart, on Saturday reported over two-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 95.36 crore for June quarter 2021-22. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 40.08 crore in April-June period a year ago.

