MARKET LIVE: Sensex hits 52-week high, up 950pts; Nifty50 above 18,300

Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, cheered in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed over 1 per cent each

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Opening Bell

Bulls drove domestic markets higher in Friday's trade amid strong global cues coupled with a weaker dollar.

Key indices Nifty50 surged over 200 points to trade above 18,250 levels and the S&P Sensex advanced over 800 points to reclaim 61,000-mark.

Broader markets, too, cheered in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed over 1 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 4 per cent.

All sectors swimmed in a sea of green, with Nifty IT index leading at the fore-front, up over 3 per cent.

Among individual stocks, shares of Zomato surged over 7 per cent after the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 251 crore in Q2FY23. 

Besides, shares of Adani Green gained over 2 per cent after the company's consolidated profit rose 49 percent YoY to Rs 149 crore for Q2FY23.

Rupee hits 7-week high
After a softer-than-expected US inflation report, the Indian rupee opened at 80.71/$ vs Thursday's close of 80.81/$, claiming a fresh seven-week high.

