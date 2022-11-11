- SC issues notice to SEBI on RIL plea on non-compliance of court order
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex reclaims 61K, up 800pts; Nifty50 above 18,250
- Stocks to watch: M&M, Eicher Motors, Zomato, Adani Green, Alkem Labs, JSPL
- Lighthouse India Fund, two individual investors offload stake in Nykaa
- Sebi seeks to protect public shareholders' interests during CIRP
- Inflows to MF SIPs cross Rs 13K crore in October for the first time
- SC upholds Bombay HC order quashing property tax opposed by developers
- Debt securities rules: Sebi issues circular for disclosing payment of fees
- Inflows in mutual fund SIPs at record all-time high of Rs 13,040 cr in Oct
- NSE alerts investors against guaranteed returns investment plans
MARKET LIVE: Sensex hits 52-week high, up 950pts; Nifty50 above 18,300
Stock market live updates: Broader markets, too, cheered in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed over 1 per cent each
Bulls drove domestic markets higher in Friday's trade amid strong global cues coupled with a weaker dollar.
Key indices Nifty50 surged over 200 points to trade above 18,250 levels and the S&P Sensex advanced over 800 points to reclaim 61,000-mark.
Broader markets, too, cheered in trade as Nifty MidCap 100 and Nifty SmallCap 100 indices climbed over 1 per cent each. Volatility gauge, India VIX, meanwhile, slipped over 4 per cent.
All sectors swimmed in a sea of green, with Nifty IT index leading at the fore-front, up over 3 per cent.
Among individual stocks, shares of Zomato surged over 7 per cent after the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 251 crore in Q2FY23.
Besides, shares of Adani Green gained over 2 per cent after the company's consolidated profit rose 49 percent YoY to Rs 149 crore for Q2FY23.
Rupee hits 7-week high
After a softer-than-expected US inflation report, the Indian rupee opened at 80.71/$ vs Thursday's close of 80.81/$, claiming a fresh seven-week high.
