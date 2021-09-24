JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX signals positive start for D-St; Sansera to list today

Stock market Live: US stocks gained more than 1 per cent in overnight session as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Live market updates: The domestic benchmark indices may see a positive opening on firm cues from global peers. All eyes will be on whether Sensex would be able to hit the 60,000 mark today as it had ended less than 150 points shy of the coveted level in last session.

At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty was up 24 points up at 17,853.

Global Markets
US stocks gained more than 1 per cent in overnight session as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.48 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.21 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.04 per cent.

In Asia, markets mostly egded higher. Japan’s Topix index was up 2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3 per cent although shares in China and Hong Kong dipped marginally.

