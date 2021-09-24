- Market Ahead Podcast, Sept 24: Factors that will guide the markets today
- Check net savings before you transfer home loan balance: Experts
- United Spirits high on post-lockdown party; stock jumps over 7%
- Paras Defence IPO subscribed 318 times with bids worth Rs 38,021 crore
- Bulls take Sensex close to 60,000 as investor sentiment gets huge boost
- New launch demand after a muted Q1 fires up Godrej Properties stock
- Market Wrap Podcast, September 23: All that happened in the markets today
- Sharp outperformance of Indian markets over EMs, world continues
- RTAs launch interoperable investment management platform
- Airtel's rights issue open Oct 5-21, priced at 26% discount to last close
MARKET LIVE: SGX signals positive start for D-St; Sansera to list today
Stock market Live: US stocks gained more than 1 per cent in overnight session as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates
Live market updates: The domestic benchmark indices may see a positive opening on firm cues from global peers. All eyes will be on whether Sensex would be able to hit the 60,000 mark today as it had ended less than 150 points shy of the coveted level in last session.
At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty was up 24 points up at 17,853.
Global Markets
US stocks gained more than 1 per cent in overnight session as investors appeared relieved about the Federal Reserve's stance on tapering stimulus and raising interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.48 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.21 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.04 per cent.
In Asia, markets mostly egded higher. Japan’s Topix index was up 2 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi added 0.3 per cent although shares in China and Hong Kong dipped marginally.
