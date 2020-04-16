- Covid-19 outbreak: Pain may not be limited to lockdown, say retailers
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a negative opening for Indian indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will react to coronavirus-related updates, global cues, macro data, and corporate earnings on Thursday.
The Union Health Ministry has identified 170 districts as Covid-19 hotspots and 207 districts as potential hotspots. According to Worldometer tally, India had over 12,000 cases and 400 deaths. Meanwhile, data released yesterday showed that India’s exports contracted by 34.5 per cent in March to $21.4 billion to record the steepest monthly fall in at least 25 years.
RESULTS TODAY
Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to release its March quarter numbers and analysts see some erosion in the company's revenue due to the nationwide lockdown while the Covid-19 outbreak is expected to impact most of the company's verticals. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
US stocks fell on Wednesday as dismal economic data and first-quarter earnings compounded concerns over the extent of damage from the coronavirus outbreak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.86 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 2.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.44 per cent.
Asian indices followed US' lead. Japan's Nikkei, Australia's ASX, and Hong Kong were all down over 1.5 per cent in Thursday's early deals while South Korea's Kospi was down half a per cent.
In commodities, expectations that a recession will depress demand for oil pushed crude prices to 18-year lows overnight. Brent crude was last down 5.4 per cent at $28 a barrel.
(with inputs from Reuters)
