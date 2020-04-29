- VIP, Safari Industries: Luggage stocks will take a long time to get going
- MFs' risk aversion towards NBFCs continues, exposure falls to 19% in March
- Covid-19: Domestic diamond industry expects revenues to drop by 20-25%
- Covid-19: Sebi gives more time to mutual funds on unlisted debt
- Government tightens rights issue pricing norms for non-resident Indians
- Franklin crisis: Hindsight is 20-20, but key manager could have done better
- Despite rebound, airline stocks to underperform; investors advised caution
- Axis Bank Q4 results: Lender's asset quality worrying for investors still
- Anonymous letter prompts ICEX board to order a forensic audit
- Raw material prices, cost controls prop up Ambuja Cements, ACC's March qtr
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a green start for Indian indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global cues and corporate results will be the main triggers for investors today. Tomorrow's expiry of April series derivative contracts is expected to inject volatility in today's session.
Investors will react to the March quarter result of Axis Bank which has has reported net loss of Rs 1,388 crore. A large chunk of the loss was due to the higher provisioning made by the bank for the Covid-19. READ MORE
Investors will react to the March quarter result of Axis Bank which has has reported net loss of Rs 1,388 crore. A large chunk of the loss was due to the higher provisioning made by the bank for the Covid-19. READ MORE
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to announce this week a second round of stimulus package, for the most affected sections of society. However, the industries seeking support from the government will have to wait. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street's major indexes lost ground overnight as investors moved out of market-leading growth stocks even as states began to relax Covid-19 induced restrictions. The Dow Jones fell 0.13 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.5 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.4 per cent.
Asian equities made cautious gains in early trade. Australia's ASX and South Korea's Kospi were up 1 per cent each while Hong Kong gained 0.7 per cent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices ended mixed with Brent gaining 3.75 per cent to $20.74 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More