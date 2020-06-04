- Oil hits $40, cools off as doubts emerge over next step on Opec cuts
- HDFC offloads 26 million shares worth Rs 1,274 crore of HDFC Life
- Aberdeen Standard defensive on India, deems Centre's measures insufficient
- Nifty reclaims 10,000-mark, a first in 3 months as indices gain for 6th day
- RIL rights issue subscribed 1.6 times on attractive discount to CMP
- IT stocks: Investors should wait till clarity on growth, margin emerges
- Market Wrap, June 3: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Street positive on Motherson despite weak outlook, drop in Q4 revenue
- Mahindra & Mahindra rallies 6% as board to consider fund raising plan
- Pharma, auto, telecom, and FMCG stocks help Nifty regain 10,000 levels
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a muted start; HDFC Life in focus
Catch all the live market updates here
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | BPCL
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm in Mumbai | PTI
The Indian equities look set for a muted opening, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, after six successive days of gain, although the global cues continue to remain favourable. Investors can expect some volatility today, it being the weekly expiry today.
Besides, coronavirus-related newsflow, corporate results, and the Rupee's trajectory will remain the other key triggers for the day.
HDFC Life is expected to be in focus today as Standard Life is set to sell 4 crore shares of the company via block trades in the offer price range of Rs 490 and Rs 501 a share.
Results today
Today, a total of 15 companies including DLF, PI Industries, and SRF are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.
Global cues
Wall Street rallied broadly overnight. The Dow Jones rose 2.05 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.36 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78 per cent. Asian equities also ticked up in Thursday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 rose 1.09 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent.
Oil prices gained too and even briefly traded above $40 a barrel. Brent crude futures were last trading at $39.52 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More