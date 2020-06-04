JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a muted start; HDFC Life in focus

New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI
The Indian equities look set for a muted opening, as indicated by the SGX Nifty, after six successive days of gain, although the global cues continue to remain favourable. Investors can expect some volatility today, it being the weekly expiry today.

Besides, coronavirus-related newsflow, corporate results, and the Rupee's trajectory will remain the other key triggers for the day. 

HDFC Life is expected to be in focus today as Standard Life is set to sell 4 crore shares of the company via block trades in the offer price range of Rs 490 and Rs 501 a share.

Results today
 
Today, a total of 15 companies including DLF, PI Industries, and SRF are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.

Global cues

Wall Street rallied broadly overnight. The Dow Jones rose 2.05 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.36 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.78 per cent. Asian equities also ticked up in Thursday's early deals. Australian ASX 200 rose 1.09 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei was up 0.8 per cent.

Oil prices gained too and even briefly traded above $40 a barrel. Brent crude futures were last trading at $39.52 a barrel.

