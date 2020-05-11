- MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty trends suggest a gap-up start for Indian indices
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests firm start; ICICI Bank, RIL, IRCTC in focus
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian indices are staring at a strong start today as indicated by the SGX Nifty, which is trading over 100 points higher at 9,350 levels. Investors will first react to ICICI Bank's results which reported a 26 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 1,221 crore in the March quarter but missed Street estimates because of higher provisioning for the coronavirus pandemic.
Besides, update on coronavirus cases and global cues will be other major triggers for the investors today.
RESULTS TODAY
A total of 13 companies, including Godrej Properties, Wockhardt, and Motilal Oswal, are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares climbed higher in early deals as investors looked ahead to more countries restarting their economies. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei added 1.6 per cent and South Korean stocks were up 0.4 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude futures were last down 2.4 per cent at $30.24 a barrel.
