MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty dips 100 pts on weak global cues; SpiceJet in focus

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here. Capital inflow by FIIs may trim losses in the Indian markets today; Financials in focus as SC is set to resume hearing in interest waiver case

MARKET LIVE | Markets | Aviation stocks

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Indian equity markets may see a gap-down start on Thursday as revived coronavirus fears and new shutdowns in major US cities hose down bullishness linked to new vaccine progress. 

At 7:50 am, SGX Nifty was at 12,876 level, down 118 poitnts or 0.91 per cent.

Among individual stocks, banking and financial counters may trade actively as the Supreme Court is scheduled to resume hearing in the interest waiver case later today.

That apart, Wipro on Wednesday fixed December 11 as the record date for its up to Rs 9,500 crore share buyback programme. Meanwhile, shareholders of TCS approved the Rs 16,000-crore buyback plan on Wednesday.

Global cues

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones fell 1.16 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 1.16 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.82 per cent on Wednesday after New York City joined other large school districts in cities like Boston, Detroit, Las Vegas, Philadelphia to cancel in-person learning due to rising coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile in Asia, South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.18 per cent, Japan's Nikkei eased 0.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.75 per cent in morning deals on Thursday. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

