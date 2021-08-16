JUST IN
MARKETS: Weak start likely; Devyani International, 3 others to list today

Stock market LIVE: four companies will list on bourses on Monday, namely Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, and Exxaro Tiles

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Benchmark indices eyed a tepid start to the day as the global trend was weak. Further stock-specific activity could be seen as Street reacts react to the quarterly numbers reported post market hours on Friday and on Saturday. At 7.30 am, SGX Nifty was down 32 points at 16,496.
On the global market front, US equity futures and most Asian stocks slipped as the delta virus strain hampers economic reopening and as traders await key Chinese data that may signal slower growth.

Japan’s Topix index dropped 1.5 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index shed 0.4 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.3 per cent. S&P500 futures were down 0.2 per cent

