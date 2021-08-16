- Securities tax mop-up at 70% of Budget target amid market rally
- With boom in equity markets, aggressive hybrid funds gain currency
- Mutual funds went big on IPOs: Here're the top buys and sells in July
- As lockdown dents Q1 show, Page Industries needs faster growth at the core
- Street signs: Buy the dips, sell rallies, HNIs look to break even & more
- Time to reduce weight in mid-, small-cap stocks: Helios Capital founder
- Fertiliser company Paradeep Phosphates files IPO papers with Sebi
- FPIs invest Rs 2,085 crore in Indian equities so far in August
- Over 5 million investor registrations since April this year: NSE chief
- Global trends to dictate equity markets in holiday-shortened week: Analysts
MARKETS: Weak start likely; Devyani International, 3 others to list today
Stock market LIVE: four companies will list on bourses on Monday, namely Devyani International, Windlas Biotech, Krsnaa Diagnostics, and Exxaro Tiles
MARKET LIVE | Global Markets | Devyani International IPO
On the global market front, US equity futures and most Asian stocks slipped as the delta virus strain hampers economic reopening and as traders await key Chinese data that may signal slower growth.
Japan’s Topix index dropped 1.5 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index shed 0.4 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.3 per cent. S&P500 futures were down 0.2 per cent
