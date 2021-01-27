JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to guide indices; HUL, L&T, auto stocks in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Muted global trade setup could cap gains

New Delhi 

Stock market LIVE updates: The domestic markets are likely to witness a positive start as they reopen for trading after a one-day holiday on the back of a strong growth forecast by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, a muted global trade setup could cap gains.

Earnings today
Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Bank of Baroda, Marico, Emami and India Cements are among 50 firms set to post their December quarter numbers today. Analysts expect HUL to post double-digit revenue growth on the back of GSK acquisition.

Cost control, modest loan growth, and low previous year base may aid Axis Bank to report healthy set of numbers for the December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21). READ MORE

Global cues
Meanwhile, the Wall Street indices ended in the red in overnight trade with S&P and Nasdaq slipping from record closing levels as investors digested a batch of corporate earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.15 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.07 per cent.
 
In Asia, shares were trading mixed as stocks climbed in Japan, fluctuated in South Korea and slipped in Australia. All eyes are on the US Federal Reserve policy outcome due later today. Analysts expect the Fed to stick to its dovish tone to help speed the economic recovery.

(With inputs from Reuters)

