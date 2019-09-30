- Street signs: Corporate tax cut, domestic hedge funds seek relief, and more
- India-dedicated funds pull out over $3 billion so far this year: EPFR data
- India is a highly promising macro-restructuring case: Christian Gattiker
- Investor flows shift to 'safer' corporate bond funds, say experts
- IRCTC IPO: A robust growth outlook, attractive valuations are key positives
- Sebi takes guard against security threats, plans to hire agency
- Foreign investors pour in Rs 7,714 cr into domestic capital markets in Sept
- Japan's Nippon Life becomes sole sponsor of RNam, raises stake to 75%
- New promoter norms may bring down the liability for some stakeholders
- Corporate tax cut to boost Coal India's earnings, but overhangs remain
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests flat start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Market participants will track the IRCTC IPO, Reliance ADAG AGM, macro data, and global cues for market direction today.
Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the online ticketing, tourism and the catering arm of railways, is scheduled to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today. The price band has been fixed between Rs 315-320 apiece. Minimum lot size is 40 shares. READ MORE
Companies in the Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group will hold their annual general meetings (AGMs) today in Mumbai starting 10 am. Anil Ambani will address the meetings of all the companies, except the bankrupt RCom which will be addressed by the resolution professional
Fiscal deficit for the April-August period, current account deficit and external debt for April-June quarter will all be announced today. Cement and auto companies will release their September sales data starting today.
GLOBAL CUES
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares were off to a cautious start on Monday on reports that the Trump administration is considering delisting Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.11 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 0.61 per cent. Oil prices bounced off a tad. Brent crude futures rose 0.34 per cent to $62.12 a barrel. Investors will also track the Rupee's trajectory for market cues.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More