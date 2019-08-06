MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

- MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, Kashmir, RIL. yuan, oil, titan, pidilite, oil
- Rupee fall sharpest since 2013 taper tantrum after China devalues yuan
- India m-cap slips below $2 trillion after a sharp drop in the rupee
- Latin America performance steadies the ship for UPL, say analysts
- Oil prices falls 2% as US-China trade war concerns hit demand outlook
- Retail investors forfeit Rs 1.33 trillion since Budget; m-cap falls 10%
- Subdued commodity prices take a toll on Vedanta; stock hits 52-week lows
- Sensex, Nifty tumble as Kashmir tension spooks investors' interest
- Strong volume-led growth adds sweetness to Nestle India; stock gains 3%
- DHFL shares fall 10% amid reports of Deloitte quitting as auditor
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will follow the Kashmir situation, corporate earnings, and global cues for market direction today.
The Rajya Sabha yesterday approved a resolution scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed another Bill approving the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories. The government’s move triggered panic among investors and they will continue to keep a tab on developments on that front.
Globally, China, let the yuan slide in response to the latest US tariff, which may further aggravate trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.
SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street slumped on Monday amid yuan devaluation. The Dow Jones fell 2.9 per cent to 25,718, and the S&P 500 lost 2.98 per cent to 2,844.74. Asian stocks followed suit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 2.7 per cent. Australian stocks fell 2.6 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI slid 1.5 per cent.
RESULTS TODAY
As many as 106 companies, including the likes of Titan, REC, Pidilite, and Indiabulls Housing are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.
STERLING AND WILSON SOLAR IPO
Sterling and Wilson Solar is a pure-play EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) player operating in the solar power segment and its IPO opens for public today. CLICK HERE TO READ IF YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE
