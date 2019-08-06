JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Investors will follow the Kashmir situation, corporate earnings, and global cues for market direction today.

The Rajya Sabha yesterday approved a resolution scrapping the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and passed another Bill approving the bifurcation of the state into two Union territories. The government’s move triggered panic among investors and they will continue to keep a tab on developments on that front. 

Globally, China, let the yuan slide in response to the latest US tariff, which may further aggravate trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies.

SGX Nifty is indicating a negative start to the day for domestic indices.
 
GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street slumped on Monday amid yuan devaluation. The Dow Jones fell 2.9 per cent to 25,718, and the S&P 500 lost 2.98 per cent to 2,844.74. Asian stocks followed suit. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.75 per cent while Japan's Nikkei shed 2.7 per cent. Australian stocks fell 2.6 per cent and South Korea's KOSPI slid 1.5 per cent.

RESULTS TODAY

As many as 106 companies, including the likes of Titan, REC, Pidilite, and Indiabulls Housing are scheduled to announce their June quarter earnings today.

STERLING AND WILSON SOLAR IPO

Sterling and Wilson Solar is a pure-play EPC (engineering-procurement-construction) player operating in the solar power segment and its IPO opens for public today. CLICK HERE TO READ IF YOU SHOULD SUBSCRIBE

