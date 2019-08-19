- Credit rating agencies, auditors on ED radar in IL&FS charge sheet
MARKET LIVE: Global cues, stimulus package, FPIs flow top factors to watch
Catch all the live market updates here.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Global cues, hopes for government measures to revive economy, foreign fund flows, oil prices and movement of rupee against the US dollar are some of the key factors that are likely to guide markets this week.
According to reports, the government is speaking to banks as it considers a stimulus package to revive economy that has hurt credit demand in its slump, said Rajnish Kumar, chairman of State Bank of India (SBI), in Kolkata on Sunday. READ MORE
Besides, foreign investors pulled out Rs 8,319 crore so far in August amid uncertainty over FPI tax and global trade worries.
Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to release the minutes of its Monetary Policy meeting on Wednesday, (August, 21). The central bank lowered the repo rate by 35 basis points to 5.40 per cent during its August meeting.
On the global front, trade tensions between the US and China and fears of recession are likely to keep the investors on tenterhooks.
On Friday, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 39 points or 0.10 per cent to settle at 37,350 while the NSE's Nifty50 index ended at 11,048, up 18 points or 0.17 per cent. On a weekly basis, the Nifty and the Sensex shed 0.55 per cent and 0.61 per cent, respectively.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks rose on Monday as hopes of more stimulus from central banks around the world and steps being taken by major economies such as Germany and China soothed investors’ fears of a sharp global economic slump. In the commodities market, oil prices rose following a weekend attack on a Saudi oil facility by Yemeni separatists, but recession worries capped gains.
(With inputs from Reuters)
