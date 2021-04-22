JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Indices may start weak; Pharma stocks, Nestle in focus

LIVE market update: Cyient, Tata Elxsi and 10 other companies will release their quarterly earnings on April 22

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets, market, stock brokers, stock broker, trader, bse, loss
Stock market LIVE updates: Indian markets look poised to open on a gap-down note on Thursday as a record spike in Covid-19 cases in the country is likely to keep investors on edge. However, market bulls could take heart from strong global cues and the recent ramp-up in vaccine drive announced by the country. High volatility could also mark the session amid weekly F&O expiry.

At 8.00 am, adjusted SGX Nifty was ruling over 100 points lower at 14,180 vs Tuesday's close of 14,290. D-Street was closed for trading on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami.

Earnings today
Cyient, Tata Elxsi and 10 other companies will release their quarterly earnings on April 22.

Global cues
Wall Street rebounded in overnight session after a two-day decline in a broad rally as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Inc's sell-off after its disappointing results a day earlier.

The Nasdaq Composite added 1.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.93% while the S&P 500 also gained 0.93%.

Tracking firm cues from US markets, Asia stocks bounced. Japan's Topix index rose 1.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1% and the Kospi index rose 0.5%.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh