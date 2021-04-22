- Oil prices fall as India's Covid-19 surge dents fuel demand outlook
- Rural push, new launches to sustain growth trajectory for Nestle India
- Covid-induced market correction to likely continue: Credit Suisse Wealth
- Shree Cement holding firm's sales of unlisted shares raise eyebrows
- Oxygen diversion to have limited impact on manufacturing sector: Analysts
- Fundraising via bonds on private placement basis climbs 14% in FY21
- $1-bn outflows: FPIs turn wary of India on worsening coronavirus crisis
- Crude oil jumps above $64, marking one year of crash below zero
- Sensex drops 243 points to finish at three-month low after see-saw trade
- Near-term margin concerns and valuations weigh on Dr Lal Pathlabs
MARKET LIVE: Indices may start weak; Pharma stocks, Nestle in focus
LIVE market update: Cyient, Tata Elxsi and 10 other companies will release their quarterly earnings on April 22
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Markets Sensex Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
At 8.00 am, adjusted SGX Nifty was ruling over 100 points lower at 14,180 vs Tuesday's close of 14,290. D-Street was closed for trading on Wednesday on account of Ram Navami.
Earnings today
Earnings today
Cyient, Tata Elxsi and 10 other companies will release their quarterly earnings on April 22.
Global cues
Wall Street rebounded in overnight session after a two-day decline in a broad rally as a tilt toward stocks poised to benefit from a recovering economy offset Netflix Inc's sell-off after its disappointing results a day earlier.
The Nasdaq Composite added 1.19%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.93% while the S&P 500 also gained 0.93%.
Tracking firm cues from US markets, Asia stocks bounced. Japan's Topix index rose 1.4%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index added 0.1% and the Kospi index rose 0.5%.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More