MARKET LIVE: Indices may start firm on Covid-19 vaccine news; RIL in focus

SGX Nifty was ruling at 12,868 levels, up 88 points from Nifty50's closing level of 12,780 seen on Saturday. Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters
Domestic equity indices may log gap-up opening on Tuesday as a global rally, after US-based Moderna Inc said its experimental Covid-19 vaccine was 94.5 per cent effective in preventing the virus, may fan risk-appetite among investors.

At 7:40 am, SGX Nifty was ruling at 12,868 levels, up 88 points from Nifty50's closing level of 12,780 seen on Saturday. 

On Saturday, Indian markets had made a solid start to Samvat 2077, with benchmark indices scaling their fresh closing highs in the special one-hour Muhurat trading session. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session 195 points, or 0.45 per cent, higher at 43,638 after scaling a fresh all-time high of 43,830.93 in the intra-day session. The broader Nifty50 index, on the other hand, had hit a record-high of 12,828.7 levels, but closed at 12,780, up 60 points.

Global cues

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent each, South Korea's Kospi added 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose around 0.9 per cent in early deals today.

On Wall Street, all three main indices advanced on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrials Average rising 1.6 per cent and nearing the 30,000 mark for the first time in nine months. The S&P 500, on the other hand, gained 1.16 per cent while the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)



