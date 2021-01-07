JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Global cues to guide indices today; PVR, Voda Idea in focus

Stock market LIVE updates: Investors may play stock-specific bets today to ride the volatility ahead of the weekly F&O expiry later today

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Crude Oil Price

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,markets today,voda idea,airtel,pvr,georgia,oil
Stock market live updates: The Indian equity markets could return to their winning ways after a one-day hiatus, that saw them snap their 10-day bull run, following strong cues from global peers. SGX Nifty was trading 67 points higher at 14,247.50 at around 7.15 am, indicating a solid start for benchmark indices.  

Investors may play stock-specific bets today to ride the volatility ahead of the weekly F&O expiry later today. Telecom stocks are likely to be in focus today after the government said it will auction wireless spectrum in seven bands on 1 March.

That apart, shares of PVR and Inox Leisure could react to the latest development wherein the Centre has asked the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its order allowing 100 per cent seating in cinemas from the current 50 per cent capacity. 

Global cues

Asian markets opened strong, following in the footsteps of their US peers, after Democrats took control of the Senate following key elections, increasing hopes of a larger stimulus. Meanwhile, investors remained confident that violence in Washington would not disrupt a legitimate transition to a new presidency or derail political support for a US economic recovery.

Japan's Nikkei rose 1.24%, S&P/ASX 200 1.25% and S&P 500 futures 0.3%.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.44% higher, the S&P 500 gained 0.57% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.61%.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh