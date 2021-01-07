- IPO street: From Zomato to InMobi, 2021 could be the year of start-ups
MARKET LIVE: Global cues to guide indices today; PVR, Voda Idea in focus
Stock market LIVE updates: Investors may play stock-specific bets today to ride the volatility ahead of the weekly F&O expiry later today
Investors may play stock-specific bets today to ride the volatility ahead of the weekly F&O expiry later today. Telecom stocks are likely to be in focus today after the government said it will auction wireless spectrum in seven bands on 1 March.
That apart, shares of PVR and Inox Leisure could react to the latest development wherein the Centre has asked the Tamil Nadu government to revoke its order allowing 100 per cent seating in cinemas from the current 50 per cent capacity.
Global cues
Asian markets opened strong, following in the footsteps of their US peers, after Democrats took control of the Senate following key elections, increasing hopes of a larger stimulus. Meanwhile, investors remained confident that violence in Washington would not disrupt a legitimate transition to a new presidency or derail political support for a US economic recovery.
Japan's Nikkei rose 1.24%, S&P/ASX 200 1.25% and S&P 500 futures 0.3%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 1.44% higher, the S&P 500 gained 0.57% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.61%.
(With inputs from Reuters)
