MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Vodafone Idea, SBI Life, Titan in focus
Stock market LIVE: Investors could weigh elevated valuations and amid a stable yet cautious global market setup
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q1 results
Earnings today
Over 100 companies, including Adani Power, NCC, GAIL, Tata Chemicals, Cipla, Quess Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Gas are slated to post their results.
Global cues
US equities fell from record after the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve suggested rates could rise by 2023 and mixed economic data for July showed US companies adding far fewer jobs than expected. Overall, S&P 500 lost 0.46 per cent, Dow Jones shed 0.92 per cent and Nasdaq eked 0.13 per cent gain. In Asia, equities edged up in Japan and South Korea while Australian shares slipped.
