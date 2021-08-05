JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Vodafone Idea, SBI Life, Titan in focus

Stock market LIVE: Investors could weigh elevated valuations and amid a stable yet cautious global market setup

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Q1 results

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: After two days of relentless gains, the rally on Dalal Street could slow down as investors weigh elevated valuations and amid a stable yet cautious global market setup. Meanwhile, high volatility could be in store on account of weekly F&O expiry. At 7.30 am, SGX Nifty was up 18 points at 16,278.

Earnings today
Over 100 companies, including Adani Power, NCC, GAIL, Tata Chemicals, Cipla, Quess Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Gujarat Gas are slated to post their results.

Global cues
US equities fell from record after the vice-chair of the Federal Reserve suggested rates could rise by 2023 and mixed economic data for July showed US companies adding far fewer jobs than expected. Overall, S&P 500 lost 0.46 per cent, Dow Jones shed 0.92 per cent and Nasdaq eked 0.13 per cent gain. In Asia, equities edged up in Japan and South Korea while Australian shares slipped.

