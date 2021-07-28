JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Indices to start higher; global cues, earnings key triggers

Stock market LIVE: Elevated volatility in the run-up to Thursday's F&O expiry cannot be ruled out

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The bulls and bears are likely to remain at loggerheads once again as the global setup remains mixed, with stock-specific action expected to be high amid earnings announcements. Back home, indices look set to open higher as SGX Nifty was last seen up 29 points at 15,770 around 8.10 am.
Elevated volatility in the run-up to Thursday's F&O expiry cannot be ruled out while the focus will remain on pharma names after the bear hammering in last session. Furthermore, US Fed meet, FII flow trends and IMF's downgrade on growth projections can also sway markets.

Earnings today
Over 60 companies, including Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Birlasoft, Central Bank of India, Geojit Financial Services, Route Mobile, Tata Coffee, TCI Express, United Breweries and UTI Asset Management Company will release their quarterly numbers later today.

Global markets
In overnight trade, US stocks fell, ending a five-day winning streak in the three major indexes, as investors were cautious before results from top tech and internet names and Wednesday's Federal Reserve announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.21 per cent.

In Asia, most indices tracked a weak Wall Street finish to open in the red. Japan's Topix index fell 0.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1 per cent although Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.45 per

