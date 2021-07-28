- Market Ahead Podcast, July 28: Top factors that could guide markets today
MARKET LIVE: Indices to start higher; global cues, earnings key triggers
Stock market LIVE: Elevated volatility in the run-up to Thursday's F&O expiry cannot be ruled out
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Q1 results | Maruti Suzuki
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Elevated volatility in the run-up to Thursday's F&O expiry cannot be ruled out while the focus will remain on pharma names after the bear hammering in last session. Furthermore, US Fed meet, FII flow trends and IMF's downgrade on growth projections can also sway markets.
Earnings today
Over 60 companies, including Maruti Suzuki India, Nestle India, Birlasoft, Central Bank of India, Geojit Financial Services, Route Mobile, Tata Coffee, TCI Express, United Breweries and UTI Asset Management Company will release their quarterly numbers later today.
Global markets
In overnight trade, US stocks fell, ending a five-day winning streak in the three major indexes, as investors were cautious before results from top tech and internet names and Wednesday's Federal Reserve announcement. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.24 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.47 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.21 per cent.
In Asia, most indices tracked a weak Wall Street finish to open in the red. Japan's Topix index fell 0.5 per cent and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.1 per cent although Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.45 per
