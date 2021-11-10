MARKETS: SGX Nifty drops 100 pts; M&M, Zomato in focus; Nykaa to list today

JUST IN
SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

(Updated at 8:15 AM)

LIVE market updates: Investors may approach the markets cautiously given the possibility of further consolidation amid spike in crude oil prices and persistent selling by foreign investors. The FIIs were net sellers of stocks worth Rs 2,445 crore on Tuesday, while DIIs net bought shares to the tune of Rs 1,418 crore.

At 8:15 AM, SGX Nifty was at 17,956, down 123 points.

New listing

Nykaa will be in focus as the stock debuts on the exchanges today. The stock was reportedly commanding a solid premium in the grey market.

Earnings today
Balmer Lawrie, Bank of Baroda, Berger Paints, CRISIL, Equitas, Firstsource Solutions, Hindustan Motors, India Cements, NIIT, Oil India, PTC, RCF, Strides Pharma, Thermax, Wonderla and Zomato are few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Global cues

The US markets snapped its multi-day record breaking streak on Tuesday as inflation worries resurface. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones slipped 0.3 per cent each, while the Nasdaq declined 0.6 per cent.

Oil prices rose to a 2-week high, after US lifted travel restrictions. Brent Crude was up 0.3 per cent at $85.11 a barrel, and WTI Crude was up 0.12 per cent to $84.25 a barrel.

This morning in Asia, the Nikkei, Kospi and Straits Times were down 0.2 - 0.4 per cent each. China’s Shanghai Composite however was up 0.2 per cent, and the Taiwan Weighted index added 0.1 per cent

First Published: Wed, November 10 2021. 08:22 IST

