MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests firm start; Paras Defense IPO to open today

Stock market LIVE: Asian indices trade lower tracking weak US markets; SGX Nifty up 0.4%

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The Indian benchmark indices are likely to trade on a cautious note on the back of weak global cues ahead of the two-day FOMC meeting that is slated to start on Tuesday. On Monday, the Sensex and Nifty tumbled for the second day tracking a rout in the global market and a sell-off in metal shares. The Sensex shed 525 points at 58,491, and the Nifty declined 189 points to 17,397.

However, at 08:10 am, the SGX Nifty was at 17,431 level, up 75 points or 0.43 per cent, which indicates a flat-to-positive opening for the Indian markets. 

Global Markets
US stocks tumbled in overnight session due to a confluence of concerns including the imminent Federal Reserve meeting, the lingering delta variant, potential economic disruption in China and the debt ceiling deadline. The Dow Jones and S&P 500 indices plunged 1.7 per cent each to 33,970 and 4,357, respectively. The Nasdaq slumped 2.2 per cent to 14,714. 

In Asia, shares declined as investors continue to monitor the situation surrounding embattled developer China Evergrande Group. Markets in mainland China and South Korea are closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

