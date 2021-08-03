- Invest in equal-weight index to reduce concentration risk: Analysts
- Nykaa files DRHP with Sebi, to raise Rs 525 crore via fresh equity
- Markets march higher on earnings, global cues; RIL, IT stocks lead charge
- HDFC's bad loans increase in June quarter, but there's a silver lining
- Adani Wilmar files draft papers for Rs 4,500 crore-IPO with Sebi
- Weak Q1 margin show, lack of triggers to limit upsides in UPL
- A fifth of active investors bet on IPOs as recent returns turn attractive
- Paytm Money had more millenials, women investors in the past one year
- Market Wrap Podcast, August 2: All that happened in the markets today
- Rupee gains 8 paise to close at 74.34 against US dollar
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start; IRCTC, PNB, TaMo in focus
Stock market LIVE: Robust quarterly earnings, further ease in lockdowns and strength in US futures are likely to contain downside
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Q1 results | Bharti Airtel
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.50 per cent.
Overnight, the Wall Street came off near record highs in overnight session to end flat as fast-spreading delta Covid-19 variant and signs of robust but softer US manufacturing growth soured sentiment.
The S&P 500 ended 0.18 per cent lower, the Dow Jones declined 0.28 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.06 per cent.
That said, robust quarterly earnings, further ease in lockdowns and strength in US futures are likely to contain downside.
Earnings today
Some 70 companies are looking to release their quarterly earnings, including Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Barbeque Nation, Dabur, Inox Leisure and Tata Consumer Products.
In regards to Airtel, analysts believe the company may report stable ARPU sequentially and nearly flat revenue growth. Further global cues will continue to sway market sentiments.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More