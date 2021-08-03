JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at muted start; IRCTC, PNB, TaMo in focus

Stock market LIVE: Robust quarterly earnings, further ease in lockdowns and strength in US futures are likely to contain downside

MARKET LIVE | Q1 results | Bharti Airtel

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Live market updatesSGX Nifty was down 40 points at 15,870 around 7.30 am, tracking weakness in Asia.

Japan’s Topix index fell 0.2 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was flat and Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.50 per cent.

Overnight, the Wall Street came off near record highs in overnight session to end flat as fast-spreading delta Covid-19 variant and signs of robust but softer US manufacturing growth soured sentiment.

The S&P 500 ended 0.18 per cent lower, the Dow Jones declined 0.28 per cent and the Nasdaq added 0.06 per cent.

That said, robust quarterly earnings, further ease in lockdowns and strength in US futures are likely to contain downside.

Earnings today
Some 70 companies are looking to release their quarterly earnings, including Adani Ports, Adani Enterprises, Bharti Airtel, Barbeque Nation, Dabur, Inox Leisure and Tata Consumer Products.

In regards to Airtel, analysts believe the company may report stable ARPU sequentially and nearly flat revenue growth. Further global cues will continue to sway market sentiments.


