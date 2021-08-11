- Margin pressure may continue for MRF led by raw material costs, product mix
- Sebi examines Ant Group and Alibaba holdings in IPO-bound Paytm
- Raining IPOs: Industry participants say new filings could cross 100 in 2021
- Large-cap stocks back in the lead; Sensex up 3.7% this month
- Delta variant spread weakens flows to emerging-market funds, shows data
- Whirlpool profit after tax climbs 62% in June quarter on low base
- Coal India net profit jumps 52% in June quarter; expenses rise, too
- Low availability of paper, rising interest rate dampen mood in bond market
- Profit booking takes sheen away from smallcap, midcap stocks
- BSE proposes to launch trading in foreign stocks at GIFT City arm
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Global cues, Q1 results key triggers today
Stock market LIVE: The passage of the infrastructure bill by the US Senate will propel positive momentum in the market but concerns on the US Fed taper talk, virus and inflation front linger
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The passage of the infrastructure bill by the US Senate will propel positive momentum in the market but concerns on the US Fed taper talk, virus and inflation front linger. That said, with the earnings season underway, stock-specific action will remain high which could also sway market moves. At 7.45 am, SGX Nifty was trading 16 points higher at 16,293.
Earnings today
Bata India, Cadila Healthcare, Endurance Tech, New India Assurance, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Electricals, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, VIP Industries and Pidilite are among 300 companies slated to post their quarterly earnings.
Global cues
In overnight session, Wall Street rose, with both the blue-chip Dow and benchmark S&P 500 closing at record highs. Overall, Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.10 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.49 per cent.
In Asia, markets were mixed ahead of key report on US inflation. Topix index rose 0.8 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 per cent, Kospi index fell 0.2 per cent and Hang Seng Index was little changed.
