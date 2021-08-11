JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty flat; Global cues, Q1 results key triggers today

Stock market LIVE: The passage of the infrastructure bill by the US Senate will propel positive momentum in the market but concerns on the US Fed taper talk, virus and inflation front linger

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: Early indications suggest the benchmark indices could continue to hover at record-high levels on Wednesday although gains will be limited amid mixed cues from global peers.

The passage of the infrastructure bill by the US Senate will propel positive momentum in the market but concerns on the US Fed taper talk, virus and inflation front linger. That said, with the earnings season underway, stock-specific action will remain high which could also sway market moves. At 7.45 am, SGX Nifty was trading 16 points higher at 16,293.

Earnings today
Bata India, Cadila Healthcare, Endurance Tech, New India Assurance, Antony Waste Handling Cell, Bajaj Electricals, HEG, IDFC, India Cement, VIP Industries and Pidilite are among 300 companies slated to post their quarterly earnings.

Global cues
In overnight session, Wall Street rose, with both the blue-chip Dow and benchmark S&P 500 closing at record highs. Overall,  Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.46 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.10 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.49 per cent.

In Asia, markets were mixed ahead of key report on US inflation. Topix index rose 0.8 per cent, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.5 per cent, Kospi index fell 0.2 per cent and Hang Seng Index was little changed.

