- Samvat 2076 will be an opportunity for investors to find hidden gems
- As growth declines, stress increases for Bajaj Finance; stock falls over 2%
- L&T's tech twins show contrasting fortunes; LTTS falls 10%, LTI gains 7%
- Jubilant FoodWorks: Strong topline in Q2 renews investor sentiment
- Sensex falls 334 pts, Nifty dips 74 pts after Infy whistle-blower complaint
- Allegations to remain pain point for Infosys stock in near term: Brokerages
- Sebi moves Supreme Court against SAT's order in Price Waterhouse case
- RBL Bank's Q2 profit before tax plunges 67% as provisions jump three-fold
- Infosys freefall hits mutual funds; FPIs lose over Rs 17,000 crore
- Market Wrap, Oct 22: Sensex loses 335 pts, Nifty slips below 11,600
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 335 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 38,964 level, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,590, down 72 points or 0.62 per cent.
EARNINGS TODAY
About 78 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Biocon, HCL Tech, and Hero MotoCorp are slated to report their Q2FY20 earnings later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s timetable to fast-track Brexit deal. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.17 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to the domestic indices.
Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to the domestic indices.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More