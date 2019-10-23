JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to Sensex, Nifty

Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Markets could track corporate earnings for September quarter of FY20 to steer through the day. Besides, uncertainty over the timeline to execute Brexit divorce deal could weigh investors' sentiment.

On Tuesday, the S&P BSE Sensex lost 335 points or 0.85 per cent to settle at 38,964 level, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,590, down 72 points or 0.62 per cent. 

EARNINGS TODAY

About 78 companies, including Bajaj Auto, Biocon, HCL Tech, and Hero MotoCorp are slated to report their Q2FY20 earnings later in the day. 

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares and U.S. stock futures dipped on Wednesday after British lawmakers rejected the government’s timetable to fast-track Brexit deal. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.17 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.3 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat start to the domestic indices. 

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.15 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.72 per cent during the overnight trade on Tuesday. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

