JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
All eyes today will be on the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which is expected to slash the benchmark interest rate to revive the sagging economy. A rate cut is almost certain, expect economists and market participants at large, but the quantum varies from 15 basis points (bps) to 40 bps. 

Besides, Markit Services PMI for September will also be released later in the day. 

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street stocks climbed on Thursday after data showing U.S. services-sector activity at a three-year low fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to stem a wider economic downturn. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.80 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12 per cent. Asian stocks edged higher on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.16 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.04 per cent and Australian shares advanced 0.29 per cent.

U.S. crude futures were slightly lower on Thursday and global benchmark Brent crude settled up 2 cents at $57.71 a barrel.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh