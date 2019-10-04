- Bharat-22 exchange traded fund fourth tranche sees 27 times subscription
- Apparel sales may remain subdued this festive season amid economic slowdown
- Gold price surges 1.7% at Rs 37,848 amid global geo-political tensions
- Rising tractor volumes drive gains for Mahindra & Mahindra stock
- IPO activity drops in September quarter amid volatility in secondary market
- IRCTC shares subscribed 112 times; highest for a state-owned company
- Mutual fund houses load up on government securities and treasury bills
- Amidst exuberance, Bajaj Finance investors may be caught on the wrong foot
- Investors could use dips to buy expensive retail stocks, say analysts
- RBI's external benchmark move: Public sector banks set lower loan rates
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
All eyes today will be on the monetary policy committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) which is expected to slash the benchmark interest rate to revive the sagging economy. A rate cut is almost certain, expect economists and market participants at large, but the quantum varies from 15 basis points (bps) to 40 bps.
Besides, Markit Services PMI for September will also be released later in the day.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street stocks climbed on Thursday after data showing U.S. services-sector activity at a three-year low fuelled expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates to stem a wider economic downturn. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.47 per cent, while the S&P 500 gained 0.80 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.12 per cent. Asian stocks edged higher on Friday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan ticked up 0.16 per cent. Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.04 per cent and Australian shares advanced 0.29 per cent.
U.S. crude futures were slightly lower on Thursday and global benchmark Brent crude settled up 2 cents at $57.71 a barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
