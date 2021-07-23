- ITC Q1 preview: Low base, cigarette business to spur revenue, profit growth
- Indices rebound as stimulus, earnings help offset coronavirus fears
- From Sensex to exports, how much have we scaled our economy in 30 years
- BSE launches delivery-based futures contract in carbon steel billets
- REITs, InvITs to disclose investor complaints on websites, exchange filings
- Investors wealth jumps Rs 2.93 trn as markets rally after 3-day decline
- Growth expectations drive Jubilant FoodWorks into a higher orbit
- Sebi chief hails home listing of tech cos, says markets entering new era
- Zomato to make stock market debut on Friday, four days ahead of schedule
- Market Wrap Podcast, July 22: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: D-St eyeing positive start; Zomato shares to list today
Stock market LIVE: Zomato shares will make their market debut today. The IPO that was subscribed nearly 40 times is expected to list at a 30 per cent premium, suggest analysts
Live market updates: Amid a firm global setup, Indian indices look set to open in the green for a second day today. At 8.05 am, SGX Nifty was trading 16 points higher at 15,830. Quarterly earnings by select large-cap names such as Reliance Industries and JSW Steel and listing of Zomato's shares will mostly hog the limelight and result in stock-specific action.
Global cues
Forty-one companies, including RIL, JSW Steel, SBI Card, YES Bank and Federal Bank will report their quarterly numbers today.
Analysts expect improvement in RIL's energy margins on the back of a pickup in global demand to support the consolidated performance of Reliance Industries in the first quarter. However, the gains are also expected to be offset by the challenges in the retail and petrochemicals businesses, and a flattish show in telecom.
In overnight session, Big tech helped Wall Street inch up to a higher close, modestly building on a two-day rally as lacklustre economic data and mixed corporate earnings prompted a pivot back to growth stocks. Overall, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.07%, the S&P 500 gained 0.20% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.36%.
In Asia, markets traded on a steady note. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was little changed, South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.3% but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index dipped 0.6%. US futures remained firm with S&P500 futures up 0.3% and Nasdaq futures 0.4%.
