Market LIVE: Muted start likely as SGX Nifty flat amid weak global cues
Stock market live updates: The SGX Nifty Futures were quoting at 17,590 levels at 8:am, hinting at muted opening gains of 30-odd points on the Nifty.
Ukrainian forces are preparing for new Russian attacks in the east of the country as Moscow is building up its troops there after suffering setbacks near the capital Kyiv, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. This comes a day after Russia had promised to pull back its forces from the country, in what appeared as a sign of truce.
Domestic markets are likely to be volatile on Thursday on account of the monthly future & options expiry and trading activity related to the financial year closure.
That apart, investors will also watch the OPEC+ meet later today. As per reports, the US is considering releasing up to 180 million barrels of oil over several months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to lower fuel prices.
Brent Crude is down 4 per cent in Asian trades this morning on the development.
Back home, in the primary market, the Veranda Learning Solutions IPO closes for subscription on Thursday. The public issue has been subscribed 1.3 times so far, with the retail portion receiving bids up to 7 times. The company aims to raise up to Rs 200 crore.
Among stocks Axis Bank will be in focus following the acquisition of the retail business of Citibank India in an all-cash deal for Rs 12,325 crore.
Global cues
The US markets slipped on Wednesday as Russian forces bombarded the outskirts of Kyiv, a day after promising to scale down operations. Dow Jones was down 0.2 per cent, the S&P 500 declined 0.6 per cent and Nasdaq shed 1.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, the major Asian markets were seen trading on a tepid note. Hang Sang, Shanghai and Straits Times were down 0.1 per cent each. Taiwan slipped 0.3 per cent, while Nikkei was almost unmoved. Kospi, however, was up 0.5 per cent.
