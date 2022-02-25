- IOC to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 31; Apollo Hospitals to move in
- Markets tank as Russia attacks Ukraine; Sensex, Nifty plunge over 4.7%
- Support broken: Technical analysts see Nifty slipping below 16,000
- Broader markets plummet as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates; Vix soars 30%
- IT, oil & gas producers among few hedges amid global market turmoil
- Long-term FPIs have been raising India bets, shows data
- Commodity surge to hit two-wheeler pack the hardest among autos
- Sebi pushes timeline to segregate and monitor collateral at client level
- Investors lose Rs 13 trn as Sensex tanks 2,702 pts amid global meltdown
- Top headlines: HUL splits chairman and CEO roles; oil rises above $105
Market LIVE: Gap-up open likely as SGX Nifty rises 250pts, Asian mkts rally
Stock market Live: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 16,490 levels, over 250 points higher than Nifty futures previous close.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 16,490 levels, over 250 points higher than Nifty futures previous close. This indicates a relief could be on cards for the equities today after a long haul of losses.
The domestic equity markets have been in a selloff rout for the past seven consecutive days with Sensex and Nifty registering their biggest intra-day fall yesterday since 2020. The Sensex plunged 2700 points on Thursday , while the Nifty tanked 815 points to slip below 16,250.
Globally, the US markets started on a highly negative note overnight but dramatically reveresed losses after President Biden announced new harsh sanctions on Russian banks. Biden added that US partners are also working on global oil reserve release.
Consequently, the key indices, which were down over 2.5 – 3 per cent in opening deals, eventually ended in the positive zone. Dow Jones edged 0.3 per cent up, the S&P 500 added 1.5 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 3.3 per cent.
Oil prices also retraced from record high levels. Brent which touched a record high of $105.79 eventually ended 2.3 per cent higher at $99.08 a barrel. WTI crude was up 0.8 per cent at $92.81 a barrel.
Similarly, among major markets in Asia – Japan’s Nikkie rallied 1.6 per cent, and Kospi surged 1.2 per cent. Straits Times was up almost a per cent, while Shanghai, Taiwan and Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.
Back home, among stocks, NHPC may be eyed as the company has signed a securitisation facility of Rs 1,020 crore with HDFC Bank. It will monetise Chamera-1 power station through securitisation.
Apollo Hospitals has been included in the Nifty50 index, while Indian Oil has been excluded as the NSE has announced a major rejig across its indices.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More