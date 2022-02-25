JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Market LIVE: Gap-up open likely as SGX Nifty rises 250pts, Asian mkts rally

Stock market Live: At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 16,490 levels, over 250 points higher than Nifty futures previous close.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty, Russia-Ukraine crisis, Apollo Hospital, IOC
Live market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Friday's session on a positive note as trends on the SGX Nifty indicated a gap-up open for the markets a day after a brutal selloff on account of Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

At 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 16,490 levels, over 250 points higher than Nifty futures previous close. This indicates a relief could be on cards for the equities today after a long haul of losses. 

The domestic equity markets have been in a selloff rout for the past seven consecutive days with Sensex and Nifty registering their biggest intra-day fall yesterday since 2020. The Sensex plunged 2700 points on Thursday , while the Nifty tanked 815 points to slip below 16,250. 

Globally, the US markets started on a highly negative note overnight but dramatically reveresed losses after President Biden announced new harsh sanctions on Russian banks. Biden added that US partners are also working on global oil reserve release.

Consequently, the key indices, which were down over 2.5 – 3 per cent in opening deals, eventually ended in the positive zone. Dow Jones edged 0.3 per cent up, the S&P 500 added 1.5 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 3.3 per cent.

Oil prices also retraced from record high levels. Brent which touched a record high of $105.79 eventually ended 2.3 per cent higher at $99.08 a barrel. WTI crude was up 0.8 per cent at $92.81 a barrel.

Similarly, among major markets in Asia – Japan’s Nikkie rallied 1.6 per cent, and Kospi surged 1.2 per cent. Straits Times was up almost a per cent, while Shanghai, Taiwan and Hang Seng gained 0.8 per cent, 0.5 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively.

Back home, among stocks, NHPC may be eyed as the company has signed a securitisation facility of Rs 1,020 crore with HDFC Bank. It will monetise Chamera-1 power station through securitisation.

Apollo Hospitals has been included in the Nifty50 index, while Indian Oil has been excluded as the NSE has announced a major rejig across its indices. 




CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh