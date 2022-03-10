- Market Live: SGX Nifty indicates 250pts opening gain; HUL, RIL in focus
MARKET: Gap-up start likely ahead of Assembly poll result; global cues firm
Stock market LIVE updates: The SGX Nifty futures were quoting 16,644 levels at 8 am, indicating a gap-up start of 250 points on the Nifty.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The key event of the day, which could lend direction to the markets is the state election results of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Mizoram and Uttarakhand. Investors may react positively to the results if they come in line with the exit polls that projected the ruling BJP to win in the key state of UP.
The markets have posted sharp gains in the last two sessions as talks emerged of de-escaltion of Russia-Ukraine war. Ukrainian leadership has said it does not want to aligh with NATO anymore, while Russia said that it is not looking to de-throw the governement in Ukraine. The foreign ministers of the two countries are set to meet today.
Globally, markets rallied overnight with the US stocks rising up to 3.6 per cent as recently surging commodity prices, especially oil, came-off highs. In the US, the Dow Jones rose 2 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 2.57 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.59 per cent.
Indices in Europe also rallied ahead of the European Central Bank's meeting today. DAX rose 7.9 per cent, CAC 40 gained 7.1 per cent, while FTSE 100 added 3.25 per cent.
Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei index was up 3 per cent this morning. Kospi and Hang Seng indices rose 2 per cent each, while Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component climbed 1.3 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.
Oil prices came off highs on Wednesday after the UAE said it will encourage OPEC to consider higher output. Brent crude futures settled 13.2 per cent lower at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. US crude futures ended 12.5 per cent lower to $108.70.
Back home, among stocks, Biocon may be eyed as CRISIL has placed its 'AA+' rating on the long-term bank facilities of the company on 'Watch with Developing Implications', after the acquisition of biosimilar assets of US-based Viatris Inc by its subsidiary Biocon Biologics for $3.33 billion. The rating on the short term bank facilities has been reaffirmed at 'A1+'.
