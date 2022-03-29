- Sebi issues product specifications related to electronic gold receipts
- Heavyweights pull Nifty, Sensex out of the red; Bharti Airtel rises 3.4%
- Poonawalla Fincorp case: Sebi removes securities market ban on 8 entities
- Federal Reserve balance sheet expands despite a hike in policy rate
- Ruchi Soya FPO gets subscribed 3.6 times on final day
- Rupee rises by 8 paise to close to 76.16 against US dollar as oil declines
- ITC stock shines on improving growth outlook: Here are the key triggers
- Sebi directs Ruchi Soya to allow FPO investors to withdraw bids
- SAT sets aside Rs 1-cr penalty imposed on Brickwork Ratings by Sebi
- Ruchi Soya FPO: Sebi orders retail investors be allowed to withdraw bids
Market LIVE: Gap-up open of 100 pts likely; Brent Crude falls 2% to $110
Stock market live updates: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty April futures were quoting at 17,425 levels, hinting at a gap-up open of 100 points on the Nifty50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets will keenly watch Russia-Ukraine talks in Turkey today for any cues on de-escaltion of the conflict. As per Financial Times, Russia is no longer requesting Ukraine be “denazified” and is ready to let Kyiv join EU if it remains military non-aligned.
In the primary market, the three-day IPO of Veranda Learning Solutions will open today. Company is selling shares at Rs 130-137 apiece to raise up to Rs 200 crore.
Among stocks, PowerGrid will be in focus as the company has approved investment worth Rs 821.3 cr in five projects.
Aurobindo Pharma will also be on the radar as it has acquired the domestic formulation business of another Hyderabad based firm Veritaz Healthcare on a slump sale basis at Rs 171 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma will also be on the radar as it has acquired the domestic formulation business of another Hyderabad based firm Veritaz Healthcare on a slump sale basis at Rs 171 crore.
Global cues
The US markets ended higher on Monday led by sharp gains in Tesla after the latter announced plans for stock split. Dow Jones gained 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 added 0.7 per cent and Nasdaq jumped 1.3 per cent.
Oil prices tumbled sharply lower on Monday as China’s financial hub Shanghai launched fresh curbs to control rising Covid-19 infections. Brent crude futures cracked 9 per cent to $109.6 a barrel, and WTI oil tanked 7 per cent to $105.96 a barrel.
On Tuesday, major markets in Asia started trade with marginal gains. Japan’s Nikkei advanced 0.8 per cent. Straits Times added 0.6 per cent. Kospi and Taiwan were up 0.3 per cent each.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More