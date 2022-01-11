MARKETS: Weak global cues, lower SGX Nifty hint at subdued start

LIVE market updates: Amid weak global cues, the benchmark indices are likely to start on a negative note on Tuesday a day after a strong rally in the preceding session. At 8:10 am, the SGX futures quoted 18,003 level, 51 points lower than Nifty's spot close on Monday.

On Monday, the reclaimed its 18,000-mark for the first time since November 15, 2021. The and the ended over 1 per cent higher.

Among individual shares, Delta Corp, Ganesh Housing, Hathway Bhawani are likely to be in focus as these companies announce their December quarter results today.

Indo Count Industries may also be in the limelight as rating agency ICRA has upgraded its credit rating for the company's long term bank facilities and reaffirmed credit rating for the short term bank facilities.

Global cues

The US recouped most of their losses in intraday trade on Monday. At close, Dow Jones was down 0.5 per cent, and the S&P 500 was down 0.1 per cent. Nasdaq, however, ended flat, recovering nearly 3 per cent from the day’s low. Earlier in the day, stocks fell as the 10-year Treasury yield rose to a two-year high at 1.8 per cent, with bets placed for as early as March rate hike.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped in trade on Monday. Brent Crude slipped 1.1 per cent to $80.87 a barrel, while WTI Crude was down 0.9 per cent at $78.23 a barrel.

On Tuesday morning major in Asia exhibited a negative trend. Japan’s Nikkei slipped 0.8 per cent. Hang Seng and Taiwan declined 0.4 per cent each, while Straits Times and Kospi were down 0.1 per cent each. The Shanghai Composite was flat