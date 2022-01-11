MARKETS: Weak global cues, lower SGX Nifty hint at subdued start

-
LIVE market updates: Amid weak global cues, the benchmark indices are likely to start on a negative note on Tuesday a day after a strong rally in the preceding session. At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 18,003 level, 51 points lower than Nifty's spot close on Monday.
Indo Count Industries may also be in the limelight as rating agency ICRA has upgraded its credit rating for the company's long term bank facilities and reaffirmed credit rating for the short term bank facilities.
